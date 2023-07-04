Two families left without homes following improperly disposed fireworks

PARKER, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two families are left without homes in Parker following a major house fire.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 4, crews with South Metro Fire Rescue were called to Kimball Street in Parker for reports of two homes on fire.

Firefighters stated both the homes sustained major damage and crew members had to work to prevent the fire from spreading to three neighboring homes.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor burn injuries.

Investigations determined improperly disposed fireworks in a plastic bin outside of a garage caused the fire.

As a result, South Metro Fire Rescue officials stated one home and the one next to it were destroyed, leaving both families displaced.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours to extinguish the remaining hot spots.