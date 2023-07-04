Star Spangled Symphony plays for the 50th year, firework displays all across El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--The Star Spangled Symphony & Fourth of July Fireworks continues 50-year tradition of pairing musical offerings from the Colorado Springs Philharmonic with free community fireworks displays.

The event includes a FREE community concert performance at the Pikes Peak Center of the Preforming Arts. If you were not able N concert in person, The Star Spangled Symphony will be broadcast on five partners radio stations for event goers to enjoy from home while watching any of the 10 community fireworks displays.

Fireworks are scheduled for 9:15 depending on the weather.

Fireworks will light up the night sky across the Pikes Peak region. The Fireworks will start going off at 9:15P.M.