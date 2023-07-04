Skip to Content
NFL Arizona Cardinals Trey McBride hosts annual Youth Football Camp

Published 1:47 PM

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Arizona Cardinals’ tight end Trey Mcbride is returning to his hometown to offer kids the opportunity to participate in his inaugural Youth Football Camp so they can learn from real-life NFL players. 

The annual camp will be held Friday, July 7, at Fort Morgan Legion Field at 219 S. West Street in Fort Morgan. 

The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for participants between third and fifth grade, and will resume from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for participants between sixth and eighth grade. 

All participants will be provided with skills training, mentorship and physical fitness from Trey himself, as well as educational resources and a cool camp t-shirt! 

Camp registration and admissions are now closed as limited spots were available.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

