Runyon Lake area closed until July 8 following continuous trash and vandalism

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Conservancy District’s board of directors has voted to close the entrance gate to Runyon Lake effective until July 8. 

The notice comes following ongoing issues of trash, vandalism, drug use, and graffiti.

Officials state visitors to the area left behind fishing line, bait boxes, liquor bottles, household trash, mattresses, fast food wrappers, needles, and other drug paraphernalia.

While dumpsters were supplied at the site, the amount of trash left on the ground and in the water continued, with no decrease in the amount left to be cleaned up by volunteers.

As of now, no vehicles are allowed on the property as officials with the Pueblo Conservancy District monitor the surrounding areas.

