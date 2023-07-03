Drag queens are out, proud and loud in a string of coal towns, from a bingo hall to blue-collar bars

SHAMOKIN, Pa. (AP) — In red communities across America, lawmakers are pushing to restrict drag performances and, in some cases, broader trans and gay rights. Yet deep in Pennsylvania coal country, The Associated Press followed for a year a family of drag performers who are firmly woven in the fabric of the larger community. The drag performers have hosted sold-out bingo to raise money for a local theater and have packed bars and restaurants for Mimosas & Heels Drag Brunches for bridal parties and members of the military. The drag performers’ trouble is more likely to come from politicians who are passing laws restricting what they can do and, as they see it, who they can be.

By CAROLYN KASTER and CALVIN WOODWARD Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.