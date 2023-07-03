Compete for bragging rights in Manitou Springs annual “Good Old Summertime” Ice Cream Social & Pie Baking contest

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Manitou Springs is hosting its annual “Good Old Summertime” Ice Cream Social & Pie Baking contest for an evening of fun for people of all ages.

The event will take place Monday, July 3, in Soda Springs Park, between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Participants will provide two identical homemade pies and prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners in both adult and children categories.

Judging begins at 5 p.m.

Slices of each pie will be offered for $3 per slice and a generous scoop of icecream for $3 as well. Bakers get a free ticket to try any pie.

Manitou Springs officials state entertainment will also be provided by Little London Winds at Soda Springs Park starting at 7 p.m.

Applications and registration for those who want to participate are still being received until 4 p.m. on Monday, July 3, in order to compete.

Below are a list of rules for the pie baking contest:

No store bought pies.

Competitors must provide two of the same kind of homemade pie.

Pies may not contain dairy or cream due to the heat in July. Butter is okay. Cream/dairy pies are not eligible for consumption or judging. Fruit & nut pies only.

Pie diameter must be greater than 8 inches.

Bakers must deliver pies to Soda Springs Park at the Bud Ford Pavilion between 4:00-4:30 pm to compete.

For more information about the event, you can call 719- 685-5089.

To register and apply click the link here.