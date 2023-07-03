Skip to Content
Compete for bragging rights in Manitou Springs annual “Good Old Summertime” Ice Cream Social & Pie Baking contest

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Manitou Springs is hosting its annual “Good Old Summertime” Ice Cream Social & Pie Baking contest for an evening of fun for people of all ages. 

The event will take place Monday, July 3, in Soda Springs Park, between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. 

Participants will provide two identical homemade pies and prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners in both adult and children categories. 

Judging begins at 5 p.m.

Slices of each pie will be offered for $3 per slice and a generous scoop of icecream for $3 as well. Bakers get a free ticket to try any pie. 

Manitou Springs officials state entertainment will also be provided by Little London Winds at Soda Springs Park starting at 7 p.m. 

Applications and registration for those who want to participate are still being received until 4 p.m. on Monday, July 3,  in order to compete. 

Below are a list of rules for the pie baking contest: 

  • No store bought pies.
  • Competitors must provide two of the same kind of homemade pie.
  • Pies may not contain dairy or cream due to the heat in July. 
    • Butter is okay. Cream/dairy pies are not eligible for consumption or judging.
    •  Fruit & nut pies only.
  • Pie diameter must be greater than 8 inches.
  • Bakers must deliver pies to Soda Springs Park at the Bud Ford Pavilion between 4:00-4:30 pm to compete.

For more information about the event, you can call  719- 685-5089. 

To register and apply click the link here

