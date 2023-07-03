Colorado Parks and Wildlife offering $1000 reward for tips in elk poaching investigation

COMO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information regarding the identity of a person who killed and dumped a large bull elk in Park County.

The incident occurred on Monday, June 26, but CPW officials state they believe the elk was shot sometime between Saturday, June 24 to Monday, June 26, in the area between Como and Hartsel.

Wildlife officers were called to the Pike National Forest Road 146, just east of the Buffalo subdivision and stated the elk had been shot with a high-power rifle and only the meat along the spine had been removed.

One of the antlers was cut in half and left beside the carcass, according to CPW.

Officials go on to state the elk was killed out of season and majority of the meat from the elk was left to waste, violating state hunting regulations.

Officers are now stating they would like to speak with campers in the Tarryall area who were there during the time of the incident, along with residents of either the Indian Mountain or Buffalo subdivisions who may have information about the crime.

Those who have information on this case can submit their reports anonymously through Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or game.thief@state.co.us.

A $1,000 dollar reward is being offered for tips in this case and anyone willing to testify about information they provided, which lead to the filing of charges, will be eligible for a preference point or hunting license.

CPW states poaching is a serious, costly crime which harms legitimate sportspersons, wildlife viewers, small business owners and taxpayers.

If convicted, a person charged with poaching violations could face heavy fines and suspension of hunting and fishing licenses.