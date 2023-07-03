City of Colorado Springs celebrates National Park and Recreation Month with free community events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs is inviting residents and visitors to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month throughout July.

The goal of National Park and Recreation Month is to recognize the essential services that park and recreation professionals provide to the community and to reflect on the exponential value local parks and open spaces have on our quality of life.

In light of this month, the City is offering free community events that will be taking place all throughout Colorado Springs and online.

This year’s online events will include a coloring contest for kids and the annual Discover COS Calendar photo contest.

Officials with the City state a new Challenge Card Contest will be held to encourage a self-guided exploration of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) facilities.

Those who wish to participate must complete 10 items on the card for a chance to win one of six prizes.

PRCS will also be hosting the following free community events:

For more information about National Park and Recreation Month visit the link here.