2nd bus carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city has arrived in downtown Los Angeles for the second time in less than three weeks. The migrants arrived Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ office was not formally notified but became aware on Friday of the bus dispatched from Brownsville, Texas, to L.A. Union Station. A collective of faith and immigrant rights groups had enough notice to welcome the 41 migrants. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has claimed credit for sending the first bus on June 14. It was unclear if his administration sent the second bus.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.