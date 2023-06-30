Tropical Storm Beatriz is getting stronger off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Beatriz is strengthening off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and may be a hurricane by late Friday. U.S. forecasters say Beatriz is centered about 95 miles southwest of Acapulco and moving west-northwest at 12 mph. Its winds are blowing at about 50 mph. A hurricane warning is in effect from Zihuatanejo to Playa Perula on the southwestern coast. The storm is expected to slow its forward movement and dump heavy rain as it scrapes along several southern Mexican states.

