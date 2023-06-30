Everything you need to know about the Pueblo West Fourth of July Wet Parade

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo West Wet Parade is back in 2023 after being put on hold from 2020 - 2022 due to COVID concerns and local water restrictions.

The parade begins at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and will take place on Joe Martinez Blvd., stretching from Gadsden Drive to CivicCenter Drive. A "dry" section will be designated from Gadsden Drive to Camrose Drive where water play is not allowed. The "wet" portion of the parade will commence at Camrose Drive.

According to Pueblo West officials, paradegoers are permitted to park along Joe Martinez Blvd. up to 72 hours in advance of the parade. It is strictly prohibited to rope off or block any areas.

On the day of the parade, the intersection of Purcell Blvd. and Joe Martinez Blvd. will be closed at 7 a.m. and Joe Martinez Blvd. at South McCulloch Blvd. will be closed at 10 a.m. Paradegoers should arrive at the parade route prior to the 10 a.m. closure. No exceptions will be made for access after 10 a.m.

It is recommended that paradegoers utilize U.S. Highway 50 to South McCulloch Blvd., proceeding south to Joe Martinez Blvd. Those arriving after 10 a.m. will need to use side streets adjacent to Joe Martinez Blvd. Due to the Liberty Point 5K Run and Walk, it is discouraged for paradegoers to use Purcell Blvd.

for accessing the parade route.

According to Pueblo West officials, to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all participants, the following “rules of engagement” have been established and will be strictly enforced during the parade. These rules have a zero-tolerance policy, and measures will be taken to ensure the protection of

everyone. Deputies from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and security officers will be

present to ensure compliance. Failure to adhere to these rules will result in being asked

to leave the parade route.

Permissible uses during the wet section:

• Water gun devices such as water pistols, super soakers, and other homemade

devices that do not require an external power source.

• Sprayers, buckets, or garden hoses that can be operated without power.

Prohibited items:

• High-power pressure water sprayers.

• Water trucks with pressure-producing capabilities.

• Large totes used to carry large volumes of water that require a pump to expel

the water through hoses.

• Any additives such as foaming agents, soaps, or other chemicals.

• Water balloons.



Spectator conduct:

• Spectators MUST NOT enter the parade route and MUST remain alongside the

roadway.

• Spectators SHOULD NOT engage in any form of water fight with other

spectators unless all parties willingly participate.

• Spectators are expected to show respect for participants in the dry section of

the parade.

• Spectators should also demonstrate respect for the numerous volunteers, law

enforcement personnel, security officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel who

work to ensure a safe event.

For a full schedule of the day's events in Pueblo West, visit: https://www.pueblowestmetro.com/223/4th-of-July-Celebration