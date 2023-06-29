Woodland Park PD reactivates investigation into 2010 death of Mindy Lee

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) announced Thursday that the investigation into the 20120 death of Mindy Lee has been reactivated.

According to the WWPD, the case was recently reviewed, and an administrative determination from the Chief of Police's office was made to reactivate it. The WWPD said, "as is oftentimes the case with the passage of time, technology, advances in forensics, and community engagement may reveal additional leads or information we can use to further investigate cases like Mindy's."

The WWPD said they will be reexamining the case along with the Teller County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Woodland Park Police Department at (719) 687-9262, or cdeisler@city-wodlandpark.org. You can can also submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867, or visit their website.