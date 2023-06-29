Titan Fire burning in Las Animas County raches 928 acres, 0% containment

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Titan Fire burning in Las Animas County remains at 0% containment and has burned 928 acres. The fire was previously referred to as the Freedom Heights Fire.

According to the Trinidad Fire Department (TFD), the fire is burning near the unincorporated community of Boncarbo. The fire was first reported around 4 p.m. Wednesday east of CR 51.0.

There are 70 firefighters currently battling the fire.

An evacuation order was issued Wednesday evening by the Las Animas County Sheriff, that is currently in effect for CR 40.0 and CR 40.1.

The following shelters are open:

Aguilar Community Center

Las Animas County Fairgrounds - pets are welcome but owners must keep control of them

Trinidad Community Center - sponsored by the American Red Cross, questions can be directed at 719-846-4454

San Isabel Electric said the fire is dangerously close to an electric transmission line. To keep the power on for everyone, the electrical company has asked customers south of Walsenburg to use as little electricity as possible between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. when electric usage is typically the highest.

There will be a press conference at 6 p.m. at the Trinidad Community Center.

Resources:

Las Animas County Facebook page

Trinidad Fire Department Facebook page

City of Trinidad Community Center

Sign up for CodeRed, a web-based critical communication system that enables local and public safety personnel to notify residents and businesses by telephone, text message, email, and social media, by clicking here.



