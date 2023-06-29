Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Pueblo involving juvenile pedestrian turns herself in

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run involving a juvenile pedestrian last week in Pueblo has turned herself in.

RELATED: Juvenile pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Wednesday night in Pueblo

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), an arrest warrant was recently issued for 18-year-old Ahdora Muniz and she turned herself in on Thursday. She was booked on a charge of vehicular homicide.

The PPD said the juvenile male was 15-years-old. He will not be identified due to his status as a minor.

On the night of Wed., June 21, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Gaylord Ave. for a crash. When they arrived, they found a vehicle upside down in a yard and a juvenile male lying on the ground. Witnesses told officers that they saw two females standing around the vehicle after the crash who then walked to a nearby convenience store and were picked up.

The juvenile male was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.