Juvenile pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Wednesday night in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Wed. night involving a juvenile.

According to the PPD, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Gaylor Ave. at 10 p.m. Wed. night for a crash. When they arrived, they found a vehicle upside down in a yard and a juvenile male lying on the ground.

Witnesses told officers that they saw two females standing around the vehicle after the crash who then walked to a nearby Alta convenience store and were picked up by a brown or tan Ford Explorer.

The PPD said crime scene investigators responded and determined the vehicle was northbound on Prairie Ave. and turned eastbound onto Thatcher Ave. Witnesses also said the vehicle appeared to be out of control and drove up on the sidewalk before hitting a fence and rolling over, across Gaylor Ave.

According to the PPD, investigators determined the juvenile male was walking towards the Alta when he was hit by the vehicle.

The PPD said that despite being rushed to the hospital and life-saving measures, the juvenile victim succumbed to his injuries.

No further information regarding this incident is available at this time.