Rep. Boebert reportedly latest Republican lawmaker to receive letter with white powder

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported Rep. Boebert received a suspicious letter containing white powder.

In mid-June, Kansas legislators and public officials received 100 letters containing a white powder. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported preliminary tests on a small sample of the letters showed “the substance is presumptively negative for common biological agents of concern."

Since then, lawmakers in more states have reportedly received letters. It's unclear if these are all connected or if Rep. Boebert's letter came from the same person.

The FBI said they are investigating each incident independently while working to collect the letters safely and test the white powder for potential safety risks. At this time, the FBI said they believe the powder is harmless.

Read below for the FBI's full statement:

"The FBI is investigating a series of suspicious letters sent to a number of public officials. Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident and safely collect the letters. Laboratory testing is ongoing but at this time has not indicated a risk to public safety. Additional testing will be needed to fully identify the unknown substance in the letters.



Law enforcement and public safety officials are working to determine how many letters were sent, the individual or individuals responsible for the letters, and the motive behind the letters. As this is an ongoing matter, we will not be commenting further regarding our steps or methods, but the public can be assured that law enforcement will continue to keep the public's safety as its top priority.



The FBI would also like to remind everyone to exercise care in handling mail, especially from unrecognized senders. If you see something suspicious, please contact law enforcement immediately. Vikki Migoya

Public Affairs Officer, FBI Denver Field Office

KRDO reached out to Representative Boebert's office, but they have yet to respond to our requests for comment.