Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson hosts ‘Hogs & Dogs’ adoption event in Colorado Springs on July 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Pikes Peak Harley Davidson and the San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society are coming together again for another special adoption event.

The community is invited to come out to the Pikes Peak Harley Davidson on N. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs on July 1 for a Hogs & Dogs Adoption Event.

At this adoption event, people will get the chance to enjoy burgers, hot dogs, games, motorcycles, and of course some furry friends.

SLVAWS

The Hogs & Dogs Adoption Event is 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 at 5867 N. Nevada Ave in Colorado Springs.

The San Luis Valley Animal Welfare Society (SLVAWS) is a nonprofit with a mission to improve the well-being of animals in the San Luis Valley.

Learn more about SLVAWS here.