Fire Department four in Security-Widefield reduces response times to three minutes

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, June 29, Fire Department number four in Security-Widefield celebrated its opening. It's located in the center of multiple neighborhoods off Wayfarer Drive.

According to Deputy Fire Marshall Jeremy Marrs, this should reduce response times in the area from 12 minutes to just three. This is especially crucial because, according to Marrs, over 80 percent of the calls they receive are medical.

The station has been in planning and construction for about four years and cost $3 million to construct. It houses the headquarters for the district, a heavy rescue team that specializes in entrapment rescue, two fire engines, and multiple rescue and staff vehicles. It also contains a medical response room to correspond to the needs of their area.

Though there are only seven personnel that work in the station currently, the station is looking to expand, according to Marrs.

"At this station right now, we have a total of seven," Marrs said. "That will grow once we eventually put some other units up here."

Though the station is brand-new, they're already considering building a fifth out towards the Larson and Meridian area to accommodate the growth.

"This area has grown, especially down here in the southeastern part," said Marrs. "And with that happening, we had to create a new station to cover our coverage all the way out towards Meridian, Larson Ranch, this area that we're in right now."