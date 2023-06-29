Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers tips for staying safe around rattlesnakes this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's the time of year when rattlesnakes are out in southern Colorado.

Glenn Carlson said it was a hot summer day three years ago when he came across a rattlesnake. Luckily he lived to tell his story.

After multiple bite incidents across the state already this summer, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning folks about the dangers of rattlesnakes and how to stay safe around them.

Rattlesnakes are venomous reptiles that come out in full force during the start of summer.

"They are cold-blooded animals, so they need that heat to be active and have energy," said Joey Livingston, Statewide Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Rattlesnakes typically hide under rocks, inside bushes, or near big trees. They camouflage well and most of the time stay away from humans.

"They also have defensive mechanisms like their rattle. Normally you will hear them. So if you do hear a rattlesnake it's very easy to just freeze in place and move away from that snake," said Livingston.

But rattlesnakes are not only seen near the mountain or desert areas. A rattlesnake bit Glenn Carlson in his backyard in Colorado Springs.

"My wife and I were in the backyard and she was actually throwing the wench to me and it was underneath the bush and I went down there to get it and the rattlesnake was down there. Never rattled or anything and it got me on my hand," said Carlson.

Carlson said it felt like an electric current hitting his body.

"I started sweating profusely. I started vomiting. This may be TMI but I think it's pretty relevant, I actually peed my pants and later on actually went number two in my pants as well and so my body was in total freak out mode, out of control," said Carlson.

Carlson rushed to the emergency room and was treated with 19 antivenom shots.

"My arm got just absolutely huge and one of the things they were worried about is getting compartment syndrome," said Carlson.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife experts said if you are ever bitten by a rattlesnake, it's best to stay calm.

"Also important to remove any tight fitting clothing rings, jewelry near the bite site because there will be some swelling that can make it hard to take that stuff off," said Livingston.

Glenn was in the hospital for four days and he was billed a total of nearly $250,000.

His insurance covered the majority of his bill, but he was surprised at just how expensive it is to treat rattlesnake bites.