YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region giving out 500 meal kits to military families in need
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is partnering with organizations to distribute 500 meal kits to military families in need.
The event will be on Friday, June 30, and starts at 10 a.m. at the Southeast & Armed Services YMCA located at 2190 Jet Wing Drive.
Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and Move For Hunger will assist the YMCA to hand out meal kits to enlisted men and women on a first-come first-serve basis. YMCA staff state one meal kit will be given per family.
"The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, and specifically the Southeast Armed Services Y Center is very proud to partner with the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and Move For Hunger to provide food resources for junior enlisted men and women in uniform and their families stationed in the Pikes Peak Region. Serving the brave men and women in our military community is one of the tenets of our organization's cause and aligning with the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and Move For Hunger allows our Y to bring the resources from the foundation to a local service member in need. It is a humbling privilege to serve those who serve our country."Boyd Williams, President & CEO, YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region