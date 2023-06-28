YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region giving out 500 meal kits to military families in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is partnering with organizations to distribute 500 meal kits to military families in need.

The event will be on Friday, June 30, and starts at 10 a.m. at the Southeast & Armed Services YMCA located at 2190 Jet Wing Drive.

Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and Move For Hunger will assist the YMCA to hand out meal kits to enlisted men and women on a first-come first-serve basis. YMCA staff state one meal kit will be given per family.