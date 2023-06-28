Victim in deadly rollover crash in Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police identified the driver in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Downtown Colorado Springs.

On June 20, the Colorado Springs Police Department was notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dublin Blvd. and Red Jewel Rd.

According to CSPD, the driver was traveling westbound on Dublin Blvd. approaching Red Jewel Dr. That's when the driver lost control, striking the median and south street curb. That caused the vehicle to roll - coming to a stop on the south sidewalk of the eastbound lanes.

Witnesses of the crash called the police and attempted life-saving measures until emergency personnel arrived. However, CSPD said the driver ended up dying at the scene.

The driver was identified Wednesday as 45-year-old Colorado Springs resident Dau Long.

At this time, CSPD said the speed appears to be a contributing factor in this crash.

This is the 23rd fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs so far in 2023. At this time in 2022, there were 21 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.