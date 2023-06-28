Stratmoor Hills Fire District returns with second annual ‘Water Fun Day’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Join the Stratmoor Hills community for an afternoon of family fun at the second annual Water Fun Day hosted by the Stratmoor Hills Fire District.

The event will be held Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 415 Sinton Avenue.

There will be water balloon battles, a slip and slide, games, food, and more.

Officials with the event state free water guns will be given to the first 100 children.

For more information about the event email pio@stratmoorhillsifre.com or call (719)-576-1200.