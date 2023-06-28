Red Cross offers tips for a safe 4th of July holiday weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Independence Day is right around the corner and if your plans include an elaborate fireworks display or even a small backyard picnic, the American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado is offering these tips for you to enjoy a fun-packed and safe holiday weekend.
Fireworks Safety
Officials with the Red Cross state the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals.
Stay at least 500 feet away from the show and leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.
- Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures, or flammable materials.
- Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
- Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
- Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.
- Light only one firework at a time.
- Never attempt to relight "a dud."
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.
Picnic Safety
- Wash your hands before preparing the food.
- Don’t leave food out in the hot sun.
- Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.
- If you are going to cook on the grill, never grill indoors. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.
- Always supervise the grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.
- Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.