Red Cross offers tips for a safe 4th of July holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Independence Day is right around the corner and if your plans include an elaborate fireworks display or even a small backyard picnic, the American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado is offering these tips for you to enjoy a fun-packed and safe holiday weekend.

Fireworks Safety

Officials with the Red Cross state the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals.

Stay at least 500 feet away from the show and leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.

RELATED: Where you can and can’t set off fireworks in El Paso County.

Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures, or flammable materials.

Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never attempt to relight "a dud."

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

Picnic Safety