Pueblo Zoo offers $1 admissions for ‘Dollar Day at the Zoo’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Zoo is partnering with the Bridges Child Placement Agency to bring ‘Dollar Day at the Zoo.’

Saturday, July 15, families will be welcomed to the Pueblo Zoo with $1 admissions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After 1 p.m., tickets will be full price.

Zoo officials state there may be wait times at entry due to the popularity of this event but overflow parking will be available throughout City Park, the tennis courts, and the City Park pool.

They state to plan at least 30-minutes ahead for parking following high volume numbers.

Additionally, the Rainforest will be closed on 'Dollar Day' to reduce stress on the animals in the enclosures.

