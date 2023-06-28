Pueblo West water restrictions lifted

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo West Metropolitan District Water and Wastewater Department announced Wednesday that water restrictions will be lifted in Pueblo West.

The metro district has been under stage one voluntary water restrictions since 2021.

“Demand for water is usually highest in the summer months, but the high amounts of precipitation this summer has led to a decrease in the amount of residential outdoor watering,” Pueblo West Utilities Director Jim Blasing said. “As a result, our water storage levels have risen, which allows us to lift Stage One Water Restrictions.”

According to Pueblo West officials, water restrictions are triggered when a community's two-year water storage levels fall below 90 percent.

According to the National Weather Service, Pueblo County received nearly four inches of rainfall in June 2023, more than three times higher than average.

As a result of this amount of rain, many residents have demonstrated responsible conservation practices by watering their lawns less, officials said. This has led to a system-wide decrease in water usage. So far in June 2023, water usage is down compared to June 2022.

“We’re still in a 20-year drought and it’s important that water conservation be a daily habit if you live in our prairie climate in Pueblo West,” Blasing said.