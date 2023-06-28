Pueblo homicide investigation underway, no arrests made

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department are now investigating a homicide involving a suspect still at large.

Tuesday, June 27, at around 8:03 p.m. officers were called to the 2000 block of N. Hudson Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Detectives with the case determined the incident as a homicide and stated that no suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

At this time the Pueblo Coroner's office is determining the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department’s Communication Center at (719)-553-2502.