How homeowners can protect themselves from storm damage scammers
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Hail season is here and officials with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department are alerting homeowners to watch out for scammers.
Recent storms can often wash up a slew of scammers and con-artists going door to door to offer quick fixes to residents.
Now, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department is offering a few tips to homeowners on how they can protect themselves before and after a storm hits:
- Know what to look for after a hail storm: Homeowners should check for leaks in common places like windows, the ceiling, and the attic.
- Outside the home, homeowners should check for damaged vents, broken shingles, or roofing tiles.
- Research potential contractors: If there is damage make sure contractors are properly licensed to do work here in the Pikes Peak region and check if they are in good standing with the Department.
- You can use tools from the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department at the link here.
- Watch out for contractor red flags: Fake contractors will often demand full payment up front, state they don't need to pull a permit, and will encourage verbal agreements instead of a signed contract.
- Check with you insurance provider: Make sure they know what kinds of repair will be covered.