How homeowners can protect themselves from storm damage scammers

Published 8:14 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Hail season is here and officials with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department are alerting homeowners to watch out for scammers. 

Recent storms can often wash up a slew of scammers and con-artists going door to door to offer quick fixes to residents. 

Now, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department is offering a few tips to homeowners on how they can protect themselves before and after a storm hits: 

  • Know what to look for after a hail storm: Homeowners should check for leaks in common places like windows, the ceiling, and the attic. 
    • Outside the home, homeowners should check for damaged vents, broken shingles, or roofing tiles. 
  • Research potential contractors: If there is damage make sure contractors are properly licensed to do work here in the Pikes Peak region and check if they are in good standing with the Department. 
    • You can use tools from the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department at the link here
  • Watch out for contractor red flags: Fake contractors will often demand full payment up front, state they don't need to pull a permit, and will encourage verbal agreements instead of a signed contract.
  • Check with you insurance provider: Make sure they know what kinds of repair will be covered. 
Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

