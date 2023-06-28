How homeowners can protect themselves from storm damage scammers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Hail season is here and officials with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department are alerting homeowners to watch out for scammers.

Recent storms can often wash up a slew of scammers and con-artists going door to door to offer quick fixes to residents.

Now, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department is offering a few tips to homeowners on how they can protect themselves before and after a storm hits: