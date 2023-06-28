CSPD identifies driver of fatal single-vehicle crash on I-25 as local 69-year-old man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The driver of a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on I-25 in Colorado Springs on Monday has been identified.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday afternoon, 6/25, a vehicle crashed on southbound I-25 near the Cimarron exit in Colorado Springs. CSPD said the vehicle was traveling southbound and appeared to veer to the right and then crossed all lanes to the left and struck the center-raised median barrier. The driver of a vehicle was immediately transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

That man has been identified as 69-year-old Eloy Medina of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said it did not appear the victim was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is also being investigated as a potential factor in the crash.