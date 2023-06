COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) crews are responding to a water main break Tuesday afternoon on the west side of the city.

According to CSU, the break in the 20-inch line has closed Rockrimmon Dr. between War Eagle Dr. and Anaconda Dr.

CSU said repairs will be completed Tuesday night but the road will not be replaced until after the morning drive time on Wednesday.