‘Renters Rights 101’ with the City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs is sponsoring a “Renters Rights 101” Workshop to help renters and landlords know the rules to help people stay housed.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, June 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. virtually or in-person at the Silver Key Senior Services building located at 1625 S. Murray Boulevard in the David Lord Room.

In this workshop, an attorney with Colorado Legal Services will help participants learn about a variety of topics such as lease basics, reasonable accommodations and modifications, deposits, repairs, eviction, and updates on recent Colorado legislation on housing matters.

To join the workshop online without registering, you can click the zoom link here.

To register in general click here.

Event registration is optional but registrants will directly receive a link by email and copies of the slides and event recording. These will be shared on the Community Development Division’s website and newsletter as well.

You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

Attendance is free and language interpreters will be provided by request at no cost to the requestor.

To request an interpreter for the meeting, call (719) 385-5859 or email communitydevelopment@coloradosprings.gov at least 48 hours before the start time.