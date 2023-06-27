Overnight shooting leaves one victim in the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Investigations are still ongoing following a shooting that left one victim in the hospital for recovery.

On Monday, June 26, at 6:35 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to a shooting at the 4700 block of Nightingale Drive.

When officers arrived, they contacted the shooter and the victim and contained both parties at the scene.

Officers report the victim was taken to the hospital where they underwent surgery. That victim is expected to survive.

Shortly after, the CSPD Assault Unit arrived on scene and took over the investigation.