Mountain Metropolitan Transit awarded grant to upgrade bus fleet
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is offering a large grant to Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) to upgrade its bus fleet.
The grant comes in part of the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities and Low- and No-Emission (Low-No) Vehicle programs.
The Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program provides federal funding for transit agencies to buy and rehabilitate buses and vans, as well as build and modernize bus facilities.
The Low or No Emission competitive program allows for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, as well as the acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.
The FTA received 475 applications for the grants, but only awarded 130 nationwide, six in Colorado, according to MMT.
MMT was the largest recipient of these grants in Colorado with an award of nearly $3.2 million to purchase new low or no-emission buses.
MMT hopes to have the buses by late 2024.