‘Moonlight on the Mountain’ returns to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The popular after-hours event 'Moonlight on the Mountain' is returning to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and it's the only time where you can listen to music, feed a giraffe, and enjoy a drink on the mountainside.

The event will be held Thursday, June 29, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and it is exclusively for adults ages 21 and up.

Attendants must have their IDs present on event night and no one under age 21 will be permitted–including children or infants.

Advance tickets are required and no walk-up tickets will be available.

General admission tickets are being priced at $79.75 per person and they’re selling out fast as VIP tickets are already sold out. You can purchase tickets at the link here.

General admission tickets include:

A complimentary souvenir sampling cup and spork.

An all-inclusive beverage sampling from regional breweries, wineries, distilleries, and non-alcoholic beverage purveyors (while supplies last).

All-inclusive food sampling from regional restaurants (while supplies last).

Live musical entertainment throughout the Zoo.

Zoo officials state guests should dress for a night of dancing and walking ahead of the event and encourages designating a driver, or better yet, not driving at all and consider using a ride-share service ahead of the night’s festivities.

The Sky Ride will be in operation during the event until 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $5 per person at the Sky Ride cashier booth.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Savor some of the food from these Colorado Springs vendors:

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Texas Roadhouse

Lazy Dog Restaurants

Lolley’s Ice Cream

The Cheese Haus

Sample beer, wine, liquor, coffee, and more from some of these regional companies:

Bristol Brewing Co.

Kangaroo Coffee

Manitou Brewing Company

Oskar Blues

Fossil Craft Beer

Dance the night away to local musicians located throughout the Zoo until 10 p.m.:

A Carpenter’s Daughter

Balanced Rock

FlashBlack

Red Moon Rounder

he Gus Meza Band