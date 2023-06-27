How to keep your pets safe ahead of 4th of July weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Ahead of 4th of July celebrations, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is reminding residents that fireworks can cause animals a great deal of stress as they cannot control their reactions to the loud and unpredictable fireworks.
In order to practice pet safety, pet owners should know these signs of noise phobia:
- Shaking / Trembling
- Excessive Drooling
- Barking / Howling
- Trying to escape the house / yard
- Refusal to eat
- Loss of bladder control
What’s more, according to HSPPR, the days following 4th of July can be even busier for animal welfare organizations as they take in an influx of stray pets who escaped from their fear of fireworks.
Here are some tips for pet owners to ensure their pets are safe this 4th of July:
- Keep license and updated identification tags on them and make sure microchip information is up to date. HSPPR responds to an increased number of stray dog calls during the 4th of July. Keeping their licenses, ID’s, and microchip information up to date and on them at all times helps frightened runaways make it home faster.
- Take them on a walk. Before fireworks start, walk your pet so they can have a bathroom break and express some energy.
- Use a leash or carrier. If you have to go outside while fireworks are going off keep your pet close to you.
- Keep your pets at home. Even if your dog does not have noise phobias, fireworks can cause burns or other serious injuries to curious pets.
- If possible, keep pets in interior rooms. Keep them in a place they feel safe, and use calming music, not the television, to provide distraction.
- Provide them with an “escape.” Pets will often seek out a familiar crate, bed, or hiding spot during loud fireworks. Make sure they have access to a place they feel is their “own.”
- Be fire safe! Do not let your dog go near fireworks, lighter fluid, or matches. Sniffing or eating them could cause serious injury.