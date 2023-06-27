How to keep your pets safe ahead of 4th of July weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Ahead of 4th of July celebrations, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is reminding residents that fireworks can cause animals a great deal of stress as they cannot control their reactions to the loud and unpredictable fireworks.

In order to practice pet safety, pet owners should know these signs of noise phobia:

Shaking / Trembling

Excessive Drooling

Barking / Howling

Trying to escape the house / yard

Refusal to eat

Loss of bladder control

What’s more, according to HSPPR, the days following 4th of July can be even busier for animal welfare organizations as they take in an influx of stray pets who escaped from their fear of fireworks.

Here are some tips for pet owners to ensure their pets are safe this 4th of July: