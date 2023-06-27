Colorado Springs Police Department still looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public for assistance locating a hit-and-run driver.

Friday, May 12, at around 9:38 p.m., the CSPD was notified of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the 200 block of East St. Elmo Avenue.

Investigation efforts revealed the victim was crossing the roadway in the 200 block of East St. Elmo Avenue, when the suspect vehicle, traveling westbound, hit the victim in the roadway.

CSPD reports the suspect vehicle ended up feeling the scene, traveling south through business parking lots.

Meanwhile, the victim suffered serious bodily injuries and it is unknown what the victim's condition is at this time.

Surveillance footage collected identified a person and vehicle of interest.

CSPD reports the vehicle is an unknown make/ model of a dark SUV driven by a white male, between the ages of 25-35 years old.

He is possibly 5’8 to 5’10, medium build, with light-colored hair, and sideburns extending to the bottom of his ears.

CSPD reports he was last seen wearing a gray “Oakley '' t-shirt with a plaid long-sleeve shirt overtop, gray pants, dark shoes, and dark ballcap with a white logo.

The CSPD Major Crash Team is now asking for the community’s help in locating the vehicle or identifying the driver.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the CSPD at 719-444-7000.