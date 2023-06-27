Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment starts vaccination notifications for children

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will start to send out notifications to parents and guardians for children who may be due for certain routine vaccinations.

The initiative starts this Tuesday, June 27, and text message and email notifications will start to be sent out to more than 1,300 children and adolescents ages 7-18 if they are due for updated vaccinations.

Children whose records are in the Colorado Immunization Information System will be sent a notice for vaccines including Hepatitis A & B, Measles, Mumps, Chickenpox, Polio, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and Tetanus, amongst other vaccinations.

The text messages will come from the number 45778 and emails will come from cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us.

CDPHE officials state parents and guardians should talk with their child’s health care provider or public health agency about any questions they may have about these vaccines and ask about scheduling an appointment.

These vaccines can be safely given with other vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines.

Below are a list of resources to help parents and guardians make informed choices about vaccinating their children: