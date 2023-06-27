City of Manitou Springs issues water restrictions for 48 hours

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In light of this month's recent storms, the City of Manitou Springs is once again urging its residents and businesses to prioritize water conservation by using water for essential needs only.

The City states its water treatment plant is facing limitations in processing water due to the increased volume of turbid water caused by heavy rainfall, snowmelt, and subsequent runoff.

While the amount of rain might suggest larger water supplies, the treatment facility cannot hold that capacity amount to effectively treat and meet the demands of Manitou Springs during its peak season.

City officials state the excessive rainfall has led to elevated sediment and particle content in French Creek–the City’s primary water source.

As a result, City officials state, the water treatment plant and its filters are constrained in their ability to process a sufficient amount of water.

They state the Mesa Storage Tank, which holds the City’s main water supply, is not being adequately replenished.

Currently, the Mesa Storage Tank, with a capacity of 2 million gallons, stands at approximately 25%—about half of the City’s desired capacity.

To ensure sufficient water availability for everyone, officials state it is crucial that water usage be limited to essential needs only.

Therefore, the City is implementing Stage 3 Water Restrictions for the next 48 hours and is recommending water conservation efforts among all members of the community.

By significantly reducing water usage, the City expects the Mesa Storage Tank to replenish itself to healthy levels within approximately two days.

Below is a list of water conservation recommendations offered by the City of Manitou Springs: