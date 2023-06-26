Severe crash required helicopter to extract driver

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Heavy extraction efforts were underway after a driver hit a piece of construction equipment on a front end loader early this morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on this Monday, June 26, at northbound I-25 and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

KRDO learned from Fountain Police, that the driver of the incident sustained severe injuries as a result of hitting the equipment and needed to be extracted via helicopter after an immediate go for a Life Line was issued.

At this time it is unclear if the equipment was attached to the trailer of the loader but the driver of the incident is en route to a hospital and units at the site are clearing the scene.

No further information has been released.