Monument Valley pickleball court closed for routine maintenance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Starting this week, the Monument Valley pickleball court will be closed for a scheduled routine maintenance and resurfacing work.

The closure will begin this week for Monday, June 26, and is expected to last multiple weeks, according to City officials.

Contractors will be cleaning the surface, filling and patching cracks, correcting drainage issues, and resealing the court with an acyclic surface to protect it for future use.

“These courts are a valuable resource and asset to our community,” said Eric Becker, Park Maintenance and Operations Division Manager. “It is a top priority for the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department to keep the courts in great condition to ensure longevity and playing quality. We appreciate the community’s patience during the closure.”