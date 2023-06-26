Gas prices in Colorado Springs rise almost 10 cents in a week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A recent Gasbuddy survey is reporting average gas prices in Colorado Springs have risen 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week with prices now standing at $3.61/g.

GasBuddy reports that the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.15/g Sunday, June 26, and the most expensive was $4.09/g–a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.97/g while the highest was $4.59/g.

Meanwhile, the average prices nationwide for gas remains unchanged from last week, still standing at $3.54/g.

In fact, the national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 134.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

June 26, 2022: $4.91/g (U.S. Average: $4.88/g)

June 26, 2021: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

June 26, 2020: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

June 26, 2019: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

June 26, 2018: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 26, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

June 26, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

June 26, 2015: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 26, 2014: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 26, 2013: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices show:

Denver- $3.59/g, up 12.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.47/g.

Fort Collins- $3.60/g, up 9.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.50/g.

Finally, the national average price of diesel stands at $3.84 per gallon.