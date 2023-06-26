Colorado Springs Police Department asking for help locating missing at-risk elderly woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for assistance in locating an at-risk elderly woman.

On June 25, at around 10:34 p.m., the CSPD received information about a missing elderly woman from an assisted living facility at the 7500 block of Assisi Heights.

Faculty at the living facility reported Berlinda Maldonado, 83, had been checked out of the facility by her ex-husband James Maldonado at around 10:45 a.m.

They were reported to be leaving the facility in a white 2013 Honda Civic with the Colorado license plate: DTQ970.

Investigation efforts revealed they may be headed to the Denver Zoo.

According to the CSPD, Berlinda Maldonado suffers from dementia and was not supposed to leave the facility with anyone but her immediate family.

Officers reported making several attempts to locate Berlinda and James Maldonado at his residence at the 1200 block of East Columbia Street, however there have been no signs of anyone at the residence.

If anyone has seen Berlinda Maldonado or the white 2013 Honda Civic, please contact the CSPD at (719)-444-7000.