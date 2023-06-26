Colorado Springs fashion Week brings the runway to the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs’ Fashion Week has arrived and fashion lovers across the Pikes Peak region can make their way down the runway up until July 1.

From June 26, to July 1, the city will come alive with fashion shows and mixers to uncover the city's best fashion hotspots.

Below is a list of scheduled events for how you can get involved in this week’s festivities:

Monday, June 26, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. COSFW Manitou Springs Fashion Crawl Guests will have the opportunity to explore the charming streets of Manitou Springs, discover fresh fashion trends, and meet local designers

Wednesday, June 28, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. COSFW Old Colorado City Fashion Crawl Guests can enjoy an immersive live fashion photo shoot experience

Friday, June 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Colorado Springs Fashion Crawl Participants will experience the vibrant energy of downtown Colorado Springs and uncover the city's best fashion hotspots

Saturday, July 1

Outdoor Market: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 114 W Cimarron Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 . Guests will have the opportunity to meet the designers, shop their collections, and indulge at local food trucks, all while enjoying a sunny day with friends and family!

Finale Runway Show: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 114 W Cimarron Street A conclusive showcase of fashion, beauty, and creativity

Wrap Up After Party: 9:30 p.m. COATI (514 S Tejon Street) All Runway guests will be invited to attend the Wrap Up After Party for fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals alike to network



Block out your calendar for the week and get ready to experience the best in fashion, beauty, and creativity!

Tickets for the event are available now at https://cosfw.com/.