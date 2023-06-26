Care and Share food bank partners with law enforcement to fight food insecurity

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - Care and Share in Colorado Springs is partnering with the Colorado Springs and Pueblo Police Departments to fight food insecurity. The food bank made bags filled with shelf-stable food to give to law enforcement so that officers can provide resources to those fighting food insecurity in the area.

The partnership is funded by Schmidt Construction Co. and the Rotary Club of Pueblo.

According to a 2021 Colorado Health Access survey, 8.9% of Coloradans did not eat enough because of a lack of financial resources.

“We are so excited to partner with our local law enforcement agencies and first responders to assist them, even in a small way, to better serve our communities,” said Nate Springer, Care and Share Food Bank President and CEO in a written statement. “We look forward to expanding these programs across Southern Colorado.”

For access to food resources, visit the Colorado Department of Human Services Website here. For a list of food banks, click here.