LIVE BLOG: 101st Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Sunday marks the 101st Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Brought to you by Gran Turismo, the Race to the Clouds consists of individual automobile races to the summit of Pikes Peak, America's mountain.

This page will be updated with notable results, unofficial times, news, and any record-breaking run up the mountain. To listen to our full, live coverage of the race by KRDO Radio, click here or below:

This running consists of 66 total racers across six divisions. For the 2023 unofficial Race Day Run Order, click here.

The race is set to begin at 7:30 a.m.

Live Blog:

8:28 a.m. Flags are down and on the court, and so is Robin Shute! The next division has begun.

8:13 a.m. Hayden Bradley, the youngest competitor today at 18, makes it to the top with an unofficial time of 10:48.387



This marks the end of the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy By Yokohama division. Next up is the done in order of qualifying timing.

8:08 a.m. Nuno Caetano makes it to the summit with an unofficial time of 10:50.741

8:04 a.m. George Hess III makes it to the summit with an unofficial time of 11:05.564

7:59 a.m. Hutton McKenna makes it to the summit with an unofficial time of 10:55.746

7:54 a.m. Chris Becker makes it to the finish line with an unofficial start time of 11:10.301.

7:49 a.m. Gilles Nadeau makes it to the finish line with an unofficial time of 11:23.664. He's a good minute and a half faster than last year.

7:38 a.m. And they're off! Green flag down. Kicking it off is the Porsche Peak Trophy. The first driver of the morning is Gilles Nadeau