1 dead in single vehicle crash on I-25 southbound near Cimarron

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say one man is dead after a single car crash on southbound I-25 near the Cimarron exit Sunday afternoon.

According to CSPD, officers received reports of the crash at 2:38 p.m. They say a man driving a vehicle on I-25 southbound appeared to swerve to the right and then to the far left, crossing all lanes of the interstate before hitting a median barrier.

The driver was transported to a local hospital due to the gravity of his injuries, but police say the driver did not survive.

The CSPD Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. Crash Team officers controlled the flow of traffic, diverting traffic southbound for hours so that investigators could process the scene.

Right now, CSPD says they do not believe the driver was wearing a seat belt and they are working to determine whether impairment contributed to the crash.

CSPD says this investigation is ongoing.