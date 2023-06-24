Islamic State group claims killing Sikh man in Pakistan’s northwest
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen have shot and killed a member of Pakistan’s minority Sikh community in an overnight attack in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Gauher Khan, a local officer, said Sunday that the attack on Manmohan Singh, 35, appeared to be a targeted killing. Khan said the assailants opened fire at Singh while he was returning home from a suburban area and fled the scene. The majority of Sikhs migrated to neighboring India in 1947, the year British rule of the subcontinent ended and Pakistan was created as a homeland for Muslims in the region. Thousands of them stayed in Pakistan, where they generally live peacefully. But isolated attacks on minority communities have continued.