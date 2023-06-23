Skip to Content
Tornado touches down south of Granada, people told to take shelter immediately

today at 6:49 PM
Published 5:59 PM

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Prowers County, south of Granada at 5:52 p.m. Friday, June 23.

As of 6:17 p.m., the tornado is still happening.

People in the path of the storm are told to take shelter immediately.

A Tornado Warning was also issued for Prowers County until 6:30 p.m. At 6:26 p.m., the NWS extended the Tornado Warning to 7 p.m.

Granada is just east of Lamar.

Around 6:40 p.m., the NWS said the storm that produce this tornado had moved into Kansas, but another storm that is capable of producing a tornado is coming right behind through the same area.

This is a developing story.

