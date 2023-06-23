Three Pueblo residents suspects in series of bank robberies in Denver-Boulder area

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Three Pueblo residents face federal charges after a series of bank robberies in the Denver-Boulder area.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, Leo Elias Benavidez, age 34, Ashley Raeanne Cooper, age 33, and Britne Bree Schneider, age 25, have all been charged for their alleged roles in the robberies.

Benavidez is charged with four counts of bank robbery and aiding and abetting the same. Cooper is charged with four counts of bank robbery and aiding and abetting the same. Schneider is charged with a single count of accessory after the fact.

According to officials, in May and June of 2023, Benavidez and Cooper robbed four banks in the Denver-Boulder metro area. They also tried robbing a fifth. Schneider is accused of driving the getaway car in three of the robberies.

The suspects had their first court appearance on June 21.

The case is now under investigation by the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, the Brighton Police Department, the Denver Police Department, the Arvada Police Department, the Westminster Police Department, the Boulder Police Department, and the Lafayette Police Department.