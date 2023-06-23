Pueblo West man who shot two deputies after making bomb threats sentenced to 44 years

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Eddie Lovins, and 50-year-old Pueblo West man, was sentenced Friday to 44 years in the Colorado Dept. of Corrections (DOC), according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO)

A jury had previously found Lovins guilty on multiple counts, including 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, and criminal mischief, related to a Jan. 1, 2021 incident in which he shot two PCSO deputies and shot at other first responders outside of his home in Pueblo West.

One of the deputies was shot in the head and the other was shot in the left shoulder. They both survived their injuries.

On New Year's Day in 2021, Former Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor told KRDO his deputies were responding to Lovins' home after he called in threats to blow up the Tennessee State Capitol, one week after an entire city block went up in flames after a bomb went off in Nashville.

In court, Lovins pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His defense attorneys said he was experiencing an episode of PTSD and had been drinking the day of the incident. They also said he had no ill intentions to harm citizens in Tennessee that day.

Two years later, a Pueblo County jury convicted Lovins on multiple counts of 1st-degree assault on people at the scene, 2nd-degree assault on Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies, and criminal mischief. However, they acquitted Lovins on multiple counts of 1st-degree assault on the deputies, additional counts of 2nd-degree assault, and falsely reporting explosives.