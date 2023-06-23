Colorado Springs Police find missing 8-year-old who ran away from family’s car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police found a missing eight-year-old boy last seen near N. Circle Dr. and N. Union Blvd. Friday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the child jumped out of the car when a family member stopped their vehicle. The child was first reported missing just before noon.

The child, identified as eight-year-old Troy Beardsley, was last seen near Paseo Road heading towards Palmer Park.

CSPD announced at 1:31 p.m. that Troy had been located safely.

Police said this started as a domestic disturbance.